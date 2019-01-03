Minor girl kidnapped in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua rescued

By PTI

JAMMU: A minor girl, who was kidnapped from Jammu, was recovered within 24 hours from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district under Operation Muskan, police said Wednesday.

The father of the girl reported at the Gandhi Nagar police station here that his daughter went to school and did not return on Tuesday.

Based on the registered case, the police initiated a rescue operation and different police teams were sent to various places to trace the missing girl, the police said.

The girl was then recovered from Rajbagh area of Kathua and was handed over to her parents after completion of legal formalities under Operation Muskan, the police said.

A minor boy, allegedly involved in the kidnapping, has been detained, the police added.