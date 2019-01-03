Home Nation

No fallout of Brexit process on Indians till negotiations on, Sushma Swaraj tells Rajya Sabha

Sushma Swaraj said negotiations were scheduled for January 7 between the UK and EU and till there was uncertainty, Indians were safe.

Published: 03rd January 2019 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | PTI)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said on Thursday that while negotiations were on there will be no fallout of the Brexit process on Indians who had migrated to the United Kingdom on Portugal passport.

Giving a reply to supplementaries during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, the Union Minister said that the process of Brexit was not complete and talks were on between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

She said negotiations were scheduled for January 7 between the UK and EU and till there was "uncertainty'', Indians were safe.

Referring to a Withdrawal Agreement she said, "There will be no fallout for two years till there was uncertainty."

