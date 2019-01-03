Home Nation

No large ISIS presence in Valley, but youth being radicalised, says J-K DGP

His remark came after a group of masked youth waved ISIS flags and chanted pro-ISIS slogans inside the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar after conclusion of Friday congregational prayers last week. 

Published: 03rd January 2019

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  Ruling out the presence of large ISIS presence in Kashmir, Director General of J&K Police Dilbagh Singh on Wednesday said that people are being radicalised by anti-national elements on those lines.“Serious work is on by anti-national and anti-social elements to radicalise a section of Kashmiri youth,” Dilbagh said.

His remark came after a group of masked youth waved ISIS flags and chanted pro-ISIS slogans inside the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar after the conclusion of Friday congregational prayers last week. The incident had evoked strong condemnation from separatist leaders, traders and civil society members. Referring to waving of ISIS flags, “In the past, there were attempts to carrying those flags (ISIS) and display it publicly to show that there is a large presence of such elements.” 

After cleansing the Jamia Masjid’s pulpit, moderate separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday led a protest march against the “desecration” of Jamia by youth inspired by ISIS ideology. Mirwaiz said the condemnable act has left the entire Valley in deep shock.

“It’s time to isolate those elements, who are trying to violate the sanctity of the masjid. People won’t allow these elements to damage our religious and social fabric,” he said. Mirwaiz and separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mohammad Yasin Malik will jointly offer prayers at the Jamia Masjid on January 4.

