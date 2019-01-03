Home Nation

Pakistan​ training ultras to wage 'Samundari Jihad' against India: Ministry of Home Affairs

The MHA information is being taken seriously by the government and an alert is being sounded across the coastal sectors.

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Amid the 'post-mortem' of the Prime Minister's interview by the Opposition Congress, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed Parliament on Wednesday that Pakistan-based terrorist were training their cadres for underwater strike capabilities and exhorting them for 'Samundari Jihad' (Seaborne Jihad) so that they can infiltrate into India by sea or waterways to carry out attacks.

The MHA reply in Parliament came few days after the Intelligence Bureau informed the security agencies and the government that Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad were 'imparting' specialised underwater training to their cadres.

According to sources, the MHA information is being taken seriously by the government and an alert is being sounded across the coastal sectors as the country is in the run-up to the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Meanwhile, Intelligence inputs said that in a bid to avenge the deaths of top Jaish terrorists Telha and Usman- said to be nephews of the outfit's chief Maulana Masood Azahar - the Jaish-e-Mohammad leader, is understood to have dispatched an Afghan war veteran to oversee a 'spectacular' attack in Kashmir.

The Intelligence inputs also informed that one Jaish commander infiltrated into Kashmir in early December and was in Pulwama area of South Kashmir by the month-end.

TAGS
Pakistan Samundari Jihad India Ministry of Home Affairs MHA

