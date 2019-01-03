PM Modi gives new slogan Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday coined a new slogan Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan to former prime ministers Lal Bahadur Shastri's slogan of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Jai Vigyan.

He was speaking during the inaugural session of the 106th session of the Indian Science Congress at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) near Jalandhar.

In his address at 'Future India: Science and Technology at the Science Congress', Modi said, "Today's new slogan is Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan. I would like to add Jai Anusandhan to it.’’

Modi said, "The life and works of Indian scientists are a compelling testament of integration of deep fundamental insights with technology development and nation-building. It is through our modern temples of science that India is transforming its present and working to secure its future.’’

He said that India needs to emerge among top three economic superpowers through science and innovation. "Let us work for building a new India through science. An India that is ready to meet the challenges and opportunities of present and future. An India that is bubbling with ideas, knowledge, wisdom and action. An India that is stronger, confident, prosperous and healthier. Data satellite and imaging along with science to empower farmers in the country,’’ he said.

Modi also said that a strong research ecosystem must be developed in the universities and colleges. "Our strengths in R&D are built on the backbone of our national laboratories, central universities, IIT, IISc, TIFR and IISER.

However, over 95 per cent of our students go to state universities and colleges. A strong research ecosystem must be developed in these Universities and Colleges I call upon the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology and Innovation Council, to discuss these issues in detail and formulate an action plan in consultation with the Ministry of Human Resource Development to boost research in our colleges and state universities,’’ he said.

He also said that the future is about convergence and connected technologies. "We need strong path-ways to commercialisation that leverage our Research and Development achievements, through industrial products. The future is about convergence and connected technologies. We should catalyse, harness and manage change for the nation’s prosperity,’’ Modi added.

"2018 was a good year for Indian science. Among our achievements this year are: Production of Aviation Grade Biofuel Divya Nayan - a machine for visually impaired Inexpensive devices for diagnosis of Cervical Cancer, TB, Dengue A real-time landslide warning system,’’ he said.