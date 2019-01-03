Home Nation

PM Modi gives new slogan Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan

India needs strong path-ways to commercialisation that leverage our Research and Development achievements, through industrial products, the PM said.

Published: 03rd January 2019 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the 106th session of the Indian Science Congress in Jalandhar Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday coined a new slogan Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan to former prime ministers Lal Bahadur Shastri's slogan of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Jai Vigyan.

He was speaking during the inaugural session of the 106th session of the Indian Science Congress at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) near Jalandhar.

In his address at 'Future India: Science and Technology at the Science Congress', Modi said, "Today's new slogan is Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan. I would like to add Jai Anusandhan to it.’’

Modi said, "The life and works of Indian scientists are a compelling testament of integration of deep fundamental insights with technology development and nation-building. It is through our modern temples of science that India is transforming its present and working to secure its future.’’

He said that India needs to emerge among top three economic superpowers through science and innovation. "Let us work for building a new India through science. An India that is ready to meet the challenges and opportunities of present and future. An India that is bubbling with ideas, knowledge, wisdom and action. An India that is stronger, confident, prosperous and healthier. Data satellite and imaging along with science to empower farmers in the country,’’ he said.

READ | Manohar Parrikar 'blackmailing' Modi on Rafale, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Modi also said that a strong research ecosystem must be developed in the universities and colleges.  "Our strengths in R&D are built on the backbone of our national laboratories, central universities, IIT, IISc, TIFR and IISER.

However, over 95 per cent of our students go to state universities and colleges. A strong research ecosystem must be developed in these Universities and Colleges I call upon the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology and Innovation Council, to discuss these issues in detail and formulate an action plan in consultation with the Ministry of Human Resource Development to boost research in our colleges and state universities,’’ he said.

He also said that the future is about convergence and connected technologies. "We need strong path-ways to commercialisation that leverage our Research and Development achievements, through industrial products. The future is about convergence and connected technologies. We should catalyse, harness and manage change for the nation’s prosperity,’’ Modi added.

READ: Come to Parliament, face questions on Rafale: Rahul Gandhi challenges PM Narendra Modi

"2018 was a good year for Indian science. Among our achievements this year are: Production of Aviation Grade Biofuel Divya Nayan - a machine for visually impaired Inexpensive devices for diagnosis of Cervical Cancer, TB, Dengue A real-time landslide warning system,’’ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Indian Science Congress Jai Anusandhan PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp