PM Modi's stand on Ram temple deplorable: CPI-M 

The Left party said the prime minister, who had taken his oath of office under the Constitution, was bound to follow and implement the Supreme Court verdict.

Published: 03rd January 2019 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CPI-M on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on the Ram temple issue, welcomed by the RSS as a "positive step", was "deplorable".

Modi, in a televised interview on Tuesday, said after the judicial process was concluded, the government will be ready to make all efforts to bring an ordinance over the Ram temple issue.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo, in a statement, said the prime minister's stance on the Ayodhya temple issue, which was later welcomed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), was a move to put pressure on the Supreme Court.

"This stance of the Prime Minister, welcomed by the RSS as a 'positive step', is deplorable.

It is a move to pressure the Supreme Court by indicating that the government will take steps to facilitate the building of the temple irrespective of the verdict of the court," the statement said.

The Left party said the prime minister, who had taken his oath of office under the Constitution, was bound to follow and implement the Supreme Court verdict.

 

