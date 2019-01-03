Home Nation

Prime accused Yogesh Raj arrested in Bulandshahr violence

Yogesh, was on run for the past one month after violence hit the Siayana area of the district, after cow carcass were allegedly found from an agricultural filed on December 3.

Published: 03rd January 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Violence had resulted in the death of a police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and another youth. (Photo | ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Exactly a month after Bulandshahr mob violence over alleged cow slaughter which claimed two lives including inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a protestor,  the cops of Special Investigation Team (SIT) rounded up one of the prime accused Yogesh Raj, district convenor of Bajrang Dal, in a late night swoop down on Wednesday.

Yogesh Raj, who had been absconding since December 3 mob frenzy in the western UP district, was arrested from Khurja locality under rural Kotwali police station area, 20 km from  Bulandshahr city.

Notably, Yogesh Raj was one among 27 named accused in the FIR lodged for rioting, violence, vandalism and murder after the incident. He was registered as ‘accused number 1’ in the FIR and was charged with inciting mob frenzy and violence after a trolley load of cow carcasses were spotted in a field in Mahaw village near Chingrawati police outpost of Syana town in Bualndshahr district on the fateful day.

As per the sources, Yogesh Raj, who had been sending video clips claiming his innocence in the violence, was arrested only after the Bajrang Dal activists turned him in. As per a press release of the police department, an informer alerted the cops about to Yogesh Raj's plan to go to Khurja, last night. Accordingly, the cops laid the trap and caught him near a college.

It may be recalled that ahead of violence over cow slaughter in Chingrawati on December 3, Yogesh Raj had lodged a complaint against seven persons from minority community over alleging their role slaughtering around two dozen cows in the adjoining Mahaw village where the carcasses were found.  He even led a protest o Chingrawati police outpost and also inspired the mob to lay a seize on the nearby state highway obstructing the traffic mainly comprising of Muslim devotees who were returning in large number from ‘Tabligi Ijtema’ the three day religious congregation of Muslims which was going on then in Bulandshahr.

In the violence which followed the protest by a mob of three villages, inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was chased, attacked by an axe and shot dead while he was trying to pacify the agitated protestors near Chingrawati outpost. In the melee, one of the protestors, Sumit was also shot when the inspector fired in
air to disperse the rampaging mob and save his life. Later Sumit succumbed in a Meerut hospital during treatment.

In another FIR around 83 unidentified persons were booked for violent protests and subsequent trouble and a third FIR was lodged against alleged cow slaughter in the area. So far the SIT probing into the issue has arrested around three dozen persons in the case. Moreover, a new set of accused had emerged after the interrogation of the arrested persons, who were behind attacking, stoning and shooting the slain cop during the violence. He main accused – Prashant Nutt—who pulled the trigger at inspector Singh is now in police custody with his six accomplices who surrounded the cop before Nutt shot him with his service revolver.

