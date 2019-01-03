Home Nation

Rafale deal: Foolish to compare price of flyaway aircraft with weaponised jet, says Arun Jaitley 

Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi over Rafale controversy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday said it was foolish to compare prices of a simple flyaway aircraft with a weaponised jet.

In a series of tweets, Jaitley questioned the knowledge of Gandhi saying "How much does he know? When will be know?" His comments come on a day when Parliament witnessed an uproar over the Rafale deal.

During the debate, Gandhi wanted to know from the government why the price of the fighter jet went up from Rs 526 crore to Rs 1,600 crore.

"Even a fool will not compare prices of a simple flyaway Aircraft with a weaponised Jet," Jaitley said.

He further said that even in the offer made to the UPA government there were two different prices -- one of the flyaway aircraft and the offer of the weaponised aircraft.

Jaitley also accused the Congress of comparing "two unequals" and calling it a 'scam'.

