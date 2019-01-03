Rajasthan govt transfers 21 IAS, 16 IPS officers

By PTI

JAIPUR: In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred and redesignated 21 IAS and 16 IPS officers, according to a release by the Department of Personnel.

It was the fourth transfer list for the Indian Administrative Service officers and the second list for the Indian Police Service officers.

As per the list released Wednesday night, senior IAS officer and Kota divisional commissioner Kailash Chand Verma was transferred as Jaipur divisional commissioner.

Vijay Pal Singh was appointed as Jaipur Municipal Corporation commissioner, whereas Shyam Singh Rajpurohit was appointed as Pratapgarh district collector.

IPS officer N R K Reddy was redesignated as director general (jail) in place of Bhupendra Singh, who was given the task of director general - ATS and SOG.

Janga Sriniwas Rao was appointed as additional director general of Civil Rights, Jaipur.

As per the order, IAS officer Pawan Kumar Goyal was appointed as commissioner agriculture and additional chief secretary agriculture and horticulture department, R Ventakeshwaran was appointed as principal secretary animal husbandry, Subir Kumar as Jaipur Metro managing director.

Narayan Lal Meena as information and public relations commissioner, Chandrashekhar Mutha as Bharatpur divisional commissioner, Salvindra Sohta as secretary and commissioner Panchayati Raj, Babulal Kothari as member of Rajasthan Taxation Board, Laxminarayan Soni as Kota divisional commissioner, Shuchi Tyagi as secretary Election Commission, Anjali Rajoria as commissioner Udaipur municipal corporation.

As per the DOPT order, three Director General of Police rank IPS officers and 11 additional DGPs were transferred.