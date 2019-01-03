Home Nation

Rajya Sabha to take up Triple Talaq Bill today

The Triple Talaq Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 27 last year with 245 votes in favour and 11 against the Bill.

Published: 03rd January 2019 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Triple Talaq

For representational purposes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha will take up the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill '18, popularly known as Triple Talaq Bill, on Thursday for consideration and passing. The Bill criminalises the practice of instant triple talaq with a provision of 3 years' imprisonment to the husband.

The Upper House could not discuss the Bill on Wednesday due to repeated adjournments following the ruckus created by opposition members over the Bill and the Centre's approval to Karnataka's Mekedatu dam on Cauvery river.

The Triple Talaq Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 27 last year with 245 votes in favour and 11 against the Bill. The opposition parties want the Bill to be sent to the Select Committee of Parliament for further vetting, a demand rejected by the Centre.

According to the Business List, the Upper House will also take up for consideration and passing the National Council for Technical Education (NCTE) Amendment Bill '18, and Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Amendment Bill '18, the Appropriation (No.6) Bill '18.

Union Shipping and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will also make a statement on Mekedatu project of Karnataka. AIADMK leader and Deputy Lok Sabha Speaker M Thambi Durai has said the Centre's nod to Mekedatu project is the BJP's electoral ploy.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which began on December 11, will conclude on January 8.

TAGS
Triple Talaq Bill Triple Talaq Rajya Sabha

