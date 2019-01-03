Home Nation

Rath Yatra in West Bengal: Supreme Court​ agrees to hear BJP's plea on January 7

Published: 03rd January 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday agreed to hear on January 7 the West Bengal BJP's plea against a Calcutta High Court order not allowing its Rath Yatra in the state.

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and S K Kaul which agreed to hear it on January 7.

ALSO READ: Rath Yatras meant for God, not to indulge in riot, says Mamata Banerjee

The party had approached the apex court seeking permission to hold the campaign 'Save Democracy Rally', which would cover 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections.

It had challenged the December 21 order of a division bench of the high court which had set aside the order of a single judge allowing the yatra.

