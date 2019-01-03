RBI forms expert panel for MSMEs

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A day after it offered a one-time debt restructuring scheme for MSMEs, the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday set up an expert committee under former Sebi chairman U K Sinha to identify the ‘structural problems’ affecting the growth of the small scale sector.

The eight-member committee will examine the factors impacting credit flow to MSMEs and suggest long-term solutions for the economic sustainability of the sector. “The expert committee will submit its report by the end of June 2019,” RBI said.RBI governor Shaktikanta Das tweeted that he would meet representatives from the MSME and NBFC sectors next week.