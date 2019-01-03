Home Nation

Ready to hold election in Jammu and Kashmir along with Lok Sabha polls if EC wants: Rajnath Singh

Regarding the timing of the Assembly elections, he said conducting of polls is the responsibility of the Election Commission and not that of the government.

Published: 03rd January 2019 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday said it is ready to hold Assembly polls in the centrally-ruled Jammu and Kashmir along with the upcoming Lok Sabha polls if the Election Commission so desires.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also said in the Rajya Sabha that it is ready to accept any suggestion from any party for restoring peace in the militancy-hit state.

He was replying to a debate on a statutory resolution for promulgation of President's Rule in the state where the Assembly was dissolved on November 21.

The resolution, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, was later approved by the House, endorsing the decision taken on December 20.

Singh said restoration of peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir is linked to the integrity of the country and the government is working in this direction.

Regarding the timing of the Assembly elections, he said conducting of polls is the responsibility of the Election Commission and not that of the government.

"From our side, there is no objection (to holding of elections). Whatsoever number of forces the Election Commission wants, we are ready to give," the Home Minister said.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad specifically asked whether the government would, on its own, recommend to the Election Commission to hold the Assembly elections along with the Lok Sabha polls which are due in a few months.

In his response, Singh said, "if the Election Commission wants, we have no objection".

The Home Minister said he keeps asking senior leaders of the state, including Azad, as to what should be done to restore peace in the militancy-hit state.

"For restoring peace in Jammu and Kashmir, I am ready to accept all suggestions," he said.

"Tell me one, two, three, four, five suggestions, we are ready to implement," he told the members.

He said it is not that the government wants the current situation to continue in Jammu and Kashmir.

"To say that we are responsible for the current situation will not be fair," the minister said. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir polls Lok Sabha elections Election commission Rajnath Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp