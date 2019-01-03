Home Nation

Reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh: Seven IAS officers shifted, Women Welfare Director removed

Director, Women Welfare, Vandana Verma has been removed from the post with immediate effect and kept her on waiting.

By UNI

LUCKNOW: In a major reshuffle, Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday transferred seven Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officials, along with giving additional charge to two others.

Meanwhile, Director, Women Welfare, Vandana Verma has been removed from the post with immediate effect and kept her on waiting.

The government in its order asked the concerned officials to relieve Ms Verma immediately from her post, otherwise it would be deemed as indiscipline while no sick leave would be entitle to her after being relieved.

According to official sources here, Additional Chief Secretary(ACS), Higher Education Anita Bhagnagar Jain has been shifted to Food security and Medicine department while ACS Rajendra Kumar Tiwari will take place of Ms Jain.

Principal Secretary Rural Development and CEO, Anurag Srivastava has been given additional charge of Panchayati Raj department while Principal Secretary Health and family welfare Prashant Trivedi has been given additional charge of Ayush department.

Registrar, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Law University, Yashwant Rao has been made divisional commissioner Moradabad, Special Secretary PWD, Priti Shukla has been made secretary Secondary Education, Additional director( Administration), SGPGIMS Jayant Narilkar has been made secretary Ayush and additional cane commissioner Ms C Indumati will be special secretary women welfare department.

Special secretary Urban Development Mahendra Kumnar will be secretary Panchayati Raj.

