SC to hear on Jan 8 Tamil Nadu appeal against NGT order to reopen Vedanta's Sterlite plant

Tamil Nadu had moved the apex court on Wednesday against the NGT verdict that set aside the state government order to close the plant at Tuticorin.

Published: 03rd January 2019 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

Vedanta's Sterlite copper unit in Tuticorin (Photo|PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on January 8 Tamil Nadu’s appeal against the NGT order to reopen Vedanta Ltd’s Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi. A bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul said the case will be heard next week.

During the brief mentioning, senior advocate C A Sundaram appearing for Vedanta, said Tamil Nadu has filed an appeal against the NGT order so the case be heard urgently as they are facing problems with storage of sulphuric acid in the plant. 

TN had moved the apex court on Wednesday against the NGT verdict that set aside the state government order to close the plant and had said that the NGT has erroneously set aside various orders passed by the TNPCB last year with regard to the Sterlite plant. [READ HERE]

The state government in its plea stated that it had raised various contentions before the committee appointed by the NGT but the committee failed to consider those as well as documents while preparing its report.  

At least 13 people were killed and several injured on May 22 last year when police opened fire on people protesting against pollution allegedly caused by the plant.

TAGS
Sterlite plant reopening NGT Order Thoothukudi firing Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board

