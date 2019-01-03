Home Nation

Senior leader H S Phoolka resigns from Aam Aadmi Party

The move comes amid speculation over possibility of an alliance between the Congress and the AAP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 03rd January 2019 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

H S Phoolka

Advocate H S Phoolka speaks to the media after the verdict | Parveen Negi

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  HS Phoolka tendered his resignation from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, becoming the latest in a stream of desertions of high profile members from the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit.
The move comes amid growing speculation of a newfound bonhomie between the AAP and the Congress in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. Phoolka, also a senior lawyer, has been representing the kin of victims of the ‘84 anti-Sikh riots in the Delhi Court, which recently awarded life term to key accused Sajjan Kumar, a former Congress leader.

The apparent closeness between the AAP and Congress in these three states seems to have prompted his exit from the party. While the Congress holds the reins of administration in Punjab, the AAP is in opposition, having 19 MLAs.The issue of alliance with the Congress came up during the AAP’s National Executive meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence last month.

Later, while briefing the media, AAP MP Bhagwant Mann ruled out an alliance with the Congress, saying, “How can we ally with the Congress? We are in the Opposition in Punjab. What will the public say if we join hands with people who we fought during the state elections?”

Phoolka, the MLA from Punjab’s Dhaka assembly constituency, did specify any reason behind his move in his resignation letter to Kejriwal. The CM hasn’t accepted his resignation letter as yet. Taking to Twitter, Phoolka said he would go public with the reason why he quit the party at a press conference on Friday. Phoolka, who has been leading the quest for justice of the surviving kin of the ‘84 anti-Sikh riots victims, has said on several occasions that joining politics was a mistake. He joined AAP in 2014, shortly after the party was born.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H S Phoolka Aam Aadmi Party aap AAP Congress alliance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp