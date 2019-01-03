Home Nation

Several injured in security force action on demonstrators in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral

The internet service in Pulwama has been suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of rumours.

Published: 03rd January 2019 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Army

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Several people were injured when security forces fired pellets and burst teargas shells to disperse demonstrators who hit the streets at several places in Tral, where an encounter ensued during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on Thursday, official sources said.

The internet service in Pulwama has been suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of rumours.

They said people, mostly the youths, hit the streets at different places in Tral, including main town and Batagund, raising slogans against CASO by security forces.

However, when the demonstrators attempted to move towards main roads, security forces resorted to lathicharge and also burst teargas shells to disperse protestors who were pelting stones.

Security forces also fired pellets to chase them away, they said, adding that the protestors were regrouping and continued pelting stones.

Several people were injured, they said.

About six people were hit by pellets, who were hospitalised.

Clashes were on when the reports last came in, they said.

Meanwhile, shops and business establishments remained closed and traffic movement was also disrupted in clashes-hit areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tral Jammu and Kashmir J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp