Several injured in security force action on demonstrators in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Several people were injured when security forces fired pellets and burst teargas shells to disperse demonstrators who hit the streets at several places in Tral, where an encounter ensued during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on Thursday, official sources said.

The internet service in Pulwama has been suspended as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of rumours.

They said people, mostly the youths, hit the streets at different places in Tral, including main town and Batagund, raising slogans against CASO by security forces.

However, when the demonstrators attempted to move towards main roads, security forces resorted to lathicharge and also burst teargas shells to disperse protestors who were pelting stones.

Security forces also fired pellets to chase them away, they said, adding that the protestors were regrouping and continued pelting stones.

Several people were injured, they said.

About six people were hit by pellets, who were hospitalised.

Clashes were on when the reports last came in, they said.

Meanwhile, shops and business establishments remained closed and traffic movement was also disrupted in clashes-hit areas.