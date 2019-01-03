SpiceJet comes under DGCA lens for New Year celebrations onboard flight 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA has sought explanation from SpiceJet after a purported video showed passengers indulging in New Year revelry onboard a flight to Amristar from Goa, a source said.

The incident happened on December 31 when the flight SG 282 was "cruising" at 35,000 feet.

The source said such activities while flying could be a violation of flight safety norms.

To check whether there has been any violations, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought explanation from the crew of that flight, the source added.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said at no point in time was any safety aspect compromised, and all necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) were followed.

"Two enthusiastic passengers onboard the SpiceJet Goa-Amritsar flight on the night of December 31-January 1 shot a video of other passengers shaking hands and giving each other hi-five as part of New Year revelry. There was also music playing in the background," said the source.

When the video came to the notice of the DGCA, it called the operating crew for an explanation.

A senior DGCA official said it has received the airline's response also and is "looking into it".

In a detailed statement, the SpiceJet spokesperson said the video circulating on social media has not been shot by the airline crew.

"Also the video footage has been edited and music added in the background at a later stage," he added.

According to the statement, to celebrate New Year festivities, SpiceJet had offered a complimentary brownie to all passengers on all flights that were to arrive just around midnight of December 31.

"We had also announced a New Year greeting on all flights wishing our passengers a Happy New Year.

"On one specific flight, in addition to the above, during cruise, after completion of service, and prior to seat belt sign coming on, we got some of our cabin crew to wear light props like colourful wigs, pompoms, etc for a few minutes and wished all passengers greetings, while walking through the aisle," it said.

The airline also said its crew immediately requested passengers to be seated and also ensured the same.

"Soon after, the captain put on the seat belt sign, and appropriate announcements were immediately made by the crew and all passengers took their seats," it added.