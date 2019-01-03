Home Nation

Vision 2020: 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs across the country

There are more than 300 Atal Tinkering Labs in Karnataka, making it one of the most successful states to install ATL’s.

Published: 03rd January 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Atal Tinkering Labs

While Karnataka is the most successful state to install ATLs, other states that are leading include Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

By Shrabona Ghosh
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Atal Tinkering Laboratories (ATL) is an initiative that aims to create scientific temper and cultivate innovation among young minds, and will now upgrade to using artificial intelligence and blockchain technology.

The laboratories are supported by The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) at NITI Aayog. “We are keen on providing children with the best technology, keeping in mind global standards. Within the next two years, we will include artificial intelligence and block chain technology,” said R Ramanan, mission director, AIM. The Government has planned to install 10,000 ATL’s across the country by 2020.

There are more than 300 Atal Tinkering Labs in Karnataka, making it one of the most successful states to install ATL’s. “Other states that are leading with ATL’s are Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra,” Ramanan added.

ATLs are supported by AIM and focus on a do-it-yourself mode of learning and development.
“It gives students the space to make ways for possibilities. The lab will be a work space for young minds to give shape to their ideas and foster a vision of ‘dare to dream, dream to dare’,” maintained the mission director. With its distinguished features, the lab would encourage students to perform, work and research to understand the concept of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“These labs will foster young students to come up with their own innovations,” said Santosh Mishra,CEO, SKYRIM. The present ATLs focus on science, electronics, robotics, open source micro-controller boards, sensors, 3D printers and computers. 

How it works

“All schools have separate labs for different subjects. These ATLs will help children go beyond text book knowledge,” said Sandhya Raman, principal, New Horizon Public School. The Government of India sanctions Rs 20,00,000 to schools for setting up the lab.

Ramanan said, “An installment of Rs 12,00,000 is given for the first year. Then `2,00,000 is disbursed each year for the next four years. After five years, schools have to bear the expenses of the labs themselves.” Officers from Niti Aayog will visit the ATL periodically to check the progress of work. If the established ATLs encounter any problems, the authorised officers will attempt to resolve them. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Atal Tinkering Laboratories

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp