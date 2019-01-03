Vision 2020: 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs across the country

Shrabona Ghosh By

BENGALURU: Atal Tinkering Laboratories (ATL) is an initiative that aims to create scientific temper and cultivate innovation among young minds, and will now upgrade to using artificial intelligence and blockchain technology.

The laboratories are supported by The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) at NITI Aayog. “We are keen on providing children with the best technology, keeping in mind global standards. Within the next two years, we will include artificial intelligence and block chain technology,” said R Ramanan, mission director, AIM. The Government has planned to install 10,000 ATL’s across the country by 2020.

There are more than 300 Atal Tinkering Labs in Karnataka, making it one of the most successful states to install ATL’s. “Other states that are leading with ATL’s are Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra,” Ramanan added.

ATLs are supported by AIM and focus on a do-it-yourself mode of learning and development.

“It gives students the space to make ways for possibilities. The lab will be a work space for young minds to give shape to their ideas and foster a vision of ‘dare to dream, dream to dare’,” maintained the mission director. With its distinguished features, the lab would encourage students to perform, work and research to understand the concept of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“These labs will foster young students to come up with their own innovations,” said Santosh Mishra,CEO, SKYRIM. The present ATLs focus on science, electronics, robotics, open source micro-controller boards, sensors, 3D printers and computers.

How it works

“All schools have separate labs for different subjects. These ATLs will help children go beyond text book knowledge,” said Sandhya Raman, principal, New Horizon Public School. The Government of India sanctions Rs 20,00,000 to schools for setting up the lab.

Ramanan said, “An installment of Rs 12,00,000 is given for the first year. Then `2,00,000 is disbursed each year for the next four years. After five years, schools have to bear the expenses of the labs themselves.” Officers from Niti Aayog will visit the ATL periodically to check the progress of work. If the established ATLs encounter any problems, the authorised officers will attempt to resolve them.