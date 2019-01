By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: An 18-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a four-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday in Muzaffarnagar's Khatoli town, they said.

According to a complaint lodged by the minor's father, the youth lured the boy to a nearby house and sodomised him, the police said.

The accused was caught and thrashed by people in the neighbourhood before he was handed over to the police, they added.