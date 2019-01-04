Home Nation

Air India fixes charges for flying human remains from Gulf

The new charges will be in effect from Saturday and will be applicable on all the India-bound flights from the UAE.

Published: 04th January 2019 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Air India, AI

The airline's method of calculating the weight-based freight charges have received widespread criticism by the Indian expats in UAE. (File photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Putting an end to the much-criticised method of calculating the human remains based on the bodies' weight, the national carrier Air India has decided to implement uniform charges to transport the human remains from the UAE to India.

There will be a flat rate of Dh1500 on all mortal remains irrespective of destination and weight of the body. In case of children below 12, there will be a discount of 50 per cent, a senior official of the airline revealed on the condition of anonymity.

The new charges will come into effect from January 5 and will be applicable on all the India-bound flights from the UAE. The move was a result of continuous protests of Indians in the UAE, said a Gulf News report. 

The same scheme is being implemented in all the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries such as Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar. The freight charges to repatriate mortal remains from these countries will be... 

Oman: 160 Riyal, 
Kuwait: 175 Dinar, 
Saudi Arabia: 2200 Riyal, 
Bahrain: 225 Dinar 
Qatar: 2200 Riyal

The Indian consulate in Dubai has been reportedly informed about the move. 

Earlier, Air India's method of calculating the weight-based freight charges received widespread criticism by the Indian expats in UAE who have been widely protesting against it. 

TAGS
Air India freight charges human remains transporting human remains

