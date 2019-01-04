Home Nation

Allahabad High Court directs not to permit constructions within 500 meters Ganga's highest flood level

The court said the District Administration, the Development Authority and other authorities are bound by the earlier directions of the High Court in this regard.

Allahabad High Court (EPS)

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad High Court Thursday directed authorities not to permit constructions within 500 metres of the highest flood level of the Ganga river in the city.

Passing the order on a writ petition filed by Bhal Chandra Joshi and two others, the bench comprising justices PKS Baghel and Prakash Padia observed that the court has already passed a restrain order against any such constructions.

The petitioner claimed that despite the earlier order, certain permanent constructions are being raised within 500 meters of the Highest Flood Level of river Ganga.

 The court also permitted the petitioner to implead the Kumbh Mela Authority as respondent in this petition.

The court fixed January 28 as the next date of hearing and issued notices to Dinkar Rao Joshi, Mahant Dharmadas of Akhil Bharatiya Shri Panch Nirvani Ani Akhara, Hanumangarhi Ayodhya and Sada Shiv Joshi, who are respondents in the petition.

It asked them to file their replies within one month.

Allahabad High Court

