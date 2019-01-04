Home Nation

Another 931 villages declared drought-affected in Maharashtra

Revenue minister Chandrakant Patil held a review meeting on drought situation earlier Thursday.

Published: 04th January 2019 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Drought

Representational Image for a drought (File Photo: EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced another 931 villages in the state as "drought-affected", which will entitle them to several benefits and conessions.

Earlier, the Union government had announced 151 of the 358 tehsils in Maharashtra as drought-affected in October.

Revenue minister Chandrakant Patil held a review meeting on drought situation earlier Thursday.

"A government committee has assessed the data of water availability and fodder and crop productivity in tehsils which were not covered under the Centre's relief scheme," he told reporters.

"931 villages from 50 revenue circles were found to have less than 50 per cent productivity.

These villages will now get the benefit of schemes for drought-affected areas," Patil said.

"Today's announcement means only these villages are declared as drought-affected and not the entire tehsil (where the village is located)," said an official from the Relief and Rehabilitation Department.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra drought

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp