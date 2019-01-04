BJP names observers for meet to pick legislative party leaders in three states

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP Parliamentary Board held its meeting to discuss election of legislative party leaders in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. The party would be sending Central observers to the state capitals to take part in the legislative party meetings to elect the leaders of Opposition in three Assemblies. The Parliamentary Board meeting, which was presided over by party chief Amit Shah and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took stock of the state verdicts.

The meeting took place in the backdrop of delay in electing the leaders of legislative parties in three states amid speculation within the party circle that the top brass of the saffron outfit is keen on promoting new leadership in the three states. However, sources said, the party leaders also favoured that there should be no change in state leadership on account of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sources also noted that the BJP top brass is keen to draft former MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the Central party. Incidentally, Chouhan is a member of the Parliamentary Board of the party also. Late evening BJP Parliamentary Board secretary and Union Minister J P Nadda said that names of central observers for the three states were finalised in the meeting.

“Union Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe will be holding meeting with MLAs in Madhya Pradesh to finalise the legislative party leader of the BJP in the state. Union Minister Arun Jaitley and party incharge Avinash Rai Khanna will be going to Rajasthan. Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot and BJP national general secretary Anil Jain will be visiting Chhattisgarh,” Nadda told reporters.