BJP to contest all 87 Assembly seats in J-K, rules out pre-poll alliance

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The BJP has ruled out any pre-poll alliance for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and decided to contest all 87 Assembly seats in the state.

“The BJP will contest all 87 Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir,” State BJP president Ravindra Raina said. In the 87 member J&K Assembly, Kashmir region has 46 seats, Jammu 37 and Ladakh four seats.

“We will not be leaving any seat for anybody and contest all the Assembly seats in the state on our own,” he said.

Raina said the party’s mission would be to have a BJP chief minister in the state. Asked who would be party’s chief ministerial candidate, he said, “It will be decided by the winning party MLAs.”

The BJP had emerged as the second largest party in the 2014 Assembly polls by securing 25 seats and was part of the coalition government.

BJP general secretary (Org) Ashok Koul said the party’s chief ministerial candidate can be anybody from the state.

On the BJP’s alliance with separatist-turned-mainstream politician Sajjad Gani Lone’s Peoples Conference, Koul said, “It (alliance with Lone) was a post-poll arrangement and it has ended now,” he said.

Three prominent leaders join BJP in J&K

Three prominent leaders, including a Congress activist, of border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir joined the BJP on Thursday. Congress leader Shayar Nazir Hussain, senior NC leader Er Rafiq Ahmad Chishti and social worker Haji Mohd Ashraf joined the BJP in the presence of party state president Ravinder Raina here. Raina said their effort will take the BJP to new heights in the region