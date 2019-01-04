Home Nation

BJP to contest all 87 Assembly seats in J-K, rules out pre-poll alliance

The BJP has ruled out any pre-poll alliance for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and decided to contest all 87 Assembly seats in the state.  

Published: 04th January 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

BJP

BJP flag used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The BJP has ruled out any pre-poll alliance for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and decided to contest all 87 Assembly seats in the state.  

“The BJP will contest all 87 Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir,” State BJP president Ravindra Raina said. In the 87 member J&K Assembly, Kashmir region has 46 seats, Jammu 37 and Ladakh four seats. 
“We will not be leaving any seat for anybody and contest all the Assembly seats in the state on our own,” he said.

Raina said the party’s mission would be to have a BJP chief minister in the state. Asked who would be party’s chief ministerial candidate, he said, “It will be decided by the winning party MLAs.”

The BJP had emerged as the second largest party in the 2014 Assembly polls by securing 25 seats and was part of the coalition government.

BJP general secretary (Org) Ashok Koul said the party’s chief ministerial candidate can be anybody from the state. 

On the BJP’s alliance with separatist-turned-mainstream politician Sajjad Gani Lone’s Peoples Conference, Koul said, “It (alliance with Lone) was a post-poll arrangement and it  has ended now,” he said.

Three prominent leaders join BJP in J&K

Three prominent leaders, including a Congress activist, of border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir joined the BJP on Thursday. Congress leader Shayar Nazir Hussain, senior NC leader Er Rafiq Ahmad Chishti and social worker Haji Mohd Ashraf joined the BJP in the presence of party state president Ravinder Raina here. Raina said their effort will take the BJP to new heights in the region

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu Kashmir 2019 Lok Sabha Kashmir BJP BJP-PDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp