Check IBPS clerk prelims 2018 results here!

Published: 04th January 2019 03:52 PM

The Institue of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to announce its results of IBPS Clerk prelims exam on its official website by 5 pm Friday. 

An IBPS official was quoted saying that they are trying to release the results of IBPS Clerk exam and the candidates can check the result after 5 pm on the official website. 

The prelims exams were held in the December last year in two phases for over seven thousand vacancies for clerk posts in banks. 

Candidates who clear the prelims will appear for the main exams on January 20. 

Here's how you can check the results:

Visit ibps.in website. By clicking on 'Click here to IBPS Clerk preliminary exam results 2018,' you will be redirected to a new page. Get your results by logging in using your registration number and password. 

The link will be available once the results are declared in the evening. Good luck! 

