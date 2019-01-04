Congress' Charan Das Mahant chosen Speaker of Chhattisgarh Assembly

Home Nation

Mahant, a four-time MLA and three-time Lok Sabha MP, was the only candidate to file nomination for the post and was unanimously elected.

By PTI

RAIPUR: Senior Congress leader Charan Das Mahant was elected Speaker of the new Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, the first session of which began here on Friday.

Earlier, pro tem Speaker Rampukar Singh administered oath to Congress, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and Bahujan Samaj Party legislators and one BJP MLA Punnulal Mohle.

The other BJP MLAs were not present in the House at the time due to a meeting of its legislature party.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Health and Family Welfare Minister TS Singh Deo, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu and other legislators were administered oath by the pro tem Speaker.

After the MLAs were sworn in, the Speaker of the fifth Chhattisgarh Assembly was elected.

Chief Minister Baghel, Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey, Janata Congress, Chhattisgarh (J) MLA Dharmjit Singh moved the proposal for the election of Speaker which was seconded by Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, School Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam and the JCC (J) MLA Renu Jogi.

Mahant, a four-time MLA and three-time Lok Sabha MP, was the only candidate to file nomination for the post and was unanimously elected.

Subsequently, Mahant administered oath to the other newly elected BJP legislators.

In his first address after becoming Speaker, Mahant expressed hope that members from all parties would work together for the development of the state.

He won from Sakti constituency in Jangir-Champa district in polls held in November, results of which were declared on December 11.

