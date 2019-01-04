Home Nation

Congress loan waivers a farce says PM Modi

Modi, however, disappointed Punjab and its alliance partner Akali Dal as he did not make any new announcement. 

PM Narendra Modi and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal in Gurdaspur on Thursday | pti

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress over its loan waiver schemes in various states, saying it is as bereft of meaning as its ’80’s slogan on the removal of poverty:  ‘gareebi hatao. Congress is trying to fool farmers, he said, while also blaming it for the anti Sikh riots of 1984.

Addressing a rally in Gurdaspur as part of the BJP’s campaign to hold 100 rallies ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister said, “We hiked the minimum support price (MSP). The effort now is to double farmers’ incomes while extending all benefits to them through state governments. The Congress loan waiver slogan came just before the polls and farmers believed in it enough to vote it. Yet, in Karnataka, where loans were waived, only a few benefited,” he said.

Taking a dig at Congress-led Punjab government, Modi said, “In Punjab too Congress has fooled farmers to grab power. The truth is now out. Congress has benefited people who do not even own farms and just Rs 3,400 crore have been waived till now”, he said.

In an indirect dig at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and blaming Congress for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, he said, “Congress’ history is about merciless killing of thousands of Sikhs and even today they are rewarding people who were involved in it with chief minister’s post. The country should beware such people as well as those who hesitate to chant Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata ki Jai," he said.

Lauding his government’s effort of forming a SIT to probe the 1984 riots, which subsequently saw the conviction of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, he said the files of those involved were put under wraps at the bidding of just one family.

Modi, however, dissaponted Punjab and its alliance partner Akali Dal as he didnot make any new annoucement. Former CM Parkash Singh Badal did not attend the rally.

Now, PM adds Jai Anusandhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday added ‘Jai Anusandhan’ to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ and Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ‘Jai Vigyan’ as he called for formulating an action plan to boost research in colleges and state varsities.

Addressing the 106th Indian Science Congress at the Lovely Professional University near Jalandhar, he said the country’s strengths in research and development are built on the backbone of its national laboratories, central universities, IIT, Indian Institute of Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research & Indian Institute of Science Education and Research. However, over 95 per cent of the country’s students go to state universities and colleges, he said 

