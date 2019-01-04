Congress reviews show in assembly polls, gears up for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Congress in Telangana Friday reviewed its performance in the recent assembly elections and also discuss about its preparedness for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC in-charge of party affairs in the state R C Khuntia and several other leaders of the party attended the review meeting here.

Reddy said the party candidates who contested the assembly polls should take up responsibility for the gram panchayat elections to be held later this month and the Lok Sabha polls due early this year.

He said the AICC has directed that party committees at the booth, mandal, block levels be appointed by January 14.

He told party functionaries that special care should be taken during enrolment of voters.

The TRS had returned to power, winning 88 seats in the 119-member assembly, pushing the Congress to a distant second position with just 19 seats.

The Congress had forged "Praja Kutami" (People's Front), along with the Telugu Desam Party, the Telangana Jana Samiti and the Communist Party of India but the alliance came a cropper at the hustings.

The TDP, headed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, won a mere two seats, while the TJS and the CPI drew a blank.

Khuntia and Reddy had said the central leadership of the Congress has given instructions to strengthen the organisation in the state.

"To prepare for Parliamentary elections, several directions have been given," Reddy told PTI Thursday.

"Only old (ten) districts have DCC (District Congress Committee).

Decision has been taken to appoint DCC presidents in new (23) districts (in Telangana)," he said.