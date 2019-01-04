CZA cancels recognition of 13 zoos, Lok Sabha told

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Recognition of 13 zoos has been cancelled by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) for not operating in accordance with rules, Lok Sabha was told on Friday.

In written reply to a question, Minister of State for Environment Mahesh Sharma said the decision was taken by the CZA considering physiological, biological and behavioural requirements for the wellbeing of captive animals housed in the respective zoos.

Sharma said Aurangabad Municipal Zoo is among the zoos whose recognition has been cancelled by the CZA under Section 38H(6) of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

"Recognition of thirteen (13) zoos is cancelled by the Central Zoo Authority for the reason of not operating in accordance with the standard and norms prescribed in the Recognition of Zoo Rules notified by the Government of India.

The name of the zoos whose recognition has been cancelled were Deer Park NCFL in Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, Tungabhadra Mini zoo in Karnataka, Maharajabaug zoo in Nagpur, Deer Park Kasoram Cement in Telangana, VOC Park Mini Zoo in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Sanghi mini zoo in Telangana, Shri Kshetra Sogal Soundatti in Karnataka, Mahatma Gandhi zoo in Solapur in Maharashtra, Aurangabad Municipal zoo in Auranagabad and Snake Park Shetkari Shikshan Mandal in Dholgarwadi in Maharashtra.

Voluntary closure of three zoos include Wildlife Rescue Centre in Gopalpur Khera in Gurugrama in Haryana, Sivagangai Garden zoo in Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu and Deer Park in Uchagamanadalam in Tamil Nadu.

He said the CZA as part of the regular evaluation of zoos, points out inadequacies in terms of the standard and norms prescribed in the Recognition of Zoo Rules, alerts the zoo operators, provides a number of opportunities repetitively, for compliance with the conditions stipulated for improvement of the operating conditions of the respective zoo before cancelling recognition.