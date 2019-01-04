Home Nation

Dead or alive, bring miners out: Supreme Court raps centre

The rat-hole mine, atop a hillock fully covered with trees in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, was flooded when water from the nearby Lytein river gushed into it.

Published: 04th January 2019 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

Rescue officials at the site have been trying to pump out water from the mine with high-powered pumps | pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Reprimanding the Centre for not doing enough to rescue at least 15 miners trapped in an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya since December 13, the Supreme Court, on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over the steps taken by the state government so far.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and S Abdul Nazeer asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to inform it by Friday the action which the Central government intends to take and said, “every minute counts.” The court said a prompt, immediate and effective operation is needed to rescue them as it is “a matter of life and death”. 

“As the Union, you should do something now. Either you take the help of the Army, which has not been done yet. They (Army) are ready and they have volunteered also,” the bench said.

The rat-hole mine, atop a hillock fully covered with trees in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, was flooded when water from the nearby Lytein river gushed into it.

During the hearing, the Mehta told the bench that several members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were working at the site and instead of the Army, the government has sent Navy personnel. “72 members of the NDRF are already there but still no result. Why can’t you take the help of the Army? He (petitioner) says that water pumps were sent to Thailand. Why cannot it (pumps) be used here also?” the bench asked Mehta.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd had offered high-powered water pumps and technical support to the Thai government in June-July 2018 for the rescue of a football team trapped inside a cave system in Thailand.
The court pulled up the counsel appearing for Meghalaya when he said they have already taken steps. “We are not satisfied... What has happened in the last several days we do not know. No matter whether they are all dead, some alive, few dead, or all alive, they should have been taken out by now. We pray to God that they all are alive,” the bench said. 

Thai rescue brought up
The Supreme Court bench asked the Centre why it had not sent in the Army to help, as was the case in Thailand last year. Twleve boys of a football team had got trapped inside a cave system in Chiar Rai province in June and were rescued by a multi-national rescue team of divers, police personnel, around 2,000 soldiers and with the involvement of 100 governments. The team got stuck on June 23 and was rescued over July 8 and 9. Only one officer died in the operation while all the boys were rescued safely.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meghalaya Miners Miners Trapped Rat Hole mine Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp