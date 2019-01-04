Delhi man swallows toothbrush while trying to clean his throat

By Online Desk

In a strange incident, a man accidentally swallowed a 12-cm long toothbrush while trying to clean his throat on the advice of a quack in Delhi's Seemapuri area. Yes, you read it right!

Following the incident on December 8, Avid, a 36-year-old resident of Seemapuri, complained of stomach ache and was taken to a hospital. However, the embarrassed Avid didn't disclose that he had swallowed the toothbrush.

As he didn't get any relief from painkillers, doctors scanned his chest and stomach to check if there was any problem. When they found a suspicious object in his stomach, he finally confessed to having swallowed the toothbrush.

The doctors referred him to AIIMS where surgeons performed an endoscopy and removed the toothbrush from his abdomen on December 10.

But this is not the first time that someone swallowed a toothbrush. Earlier, a native of Agra accidentally swallowed his toothbrush while clearing his throat. Speaking to Times Now, Dr Praveen Aggarwal, head of the department of emergency medicine at AIIMS, said, "Often while cleaning the tongue, people have a tendency to put the toothbrush deep into the throat to clean it better. A better option would be to do it with a tongue cleaner."

The real question is how can someone swallow a whole toothbrush? We know that someone did, but how?! Is it time companies print a line on toothbrush cartons saying 'not edible'?

