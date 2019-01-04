Home Nation

Ensure all stray cattle are in cow shelters by January 10: UP CM Yogi Adityanath 

Adityanath directed strict action against owners of stray cattle and those locking up the animals in government buildings, an official said.

Published: 04th January 2019 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

cows

Image of cows used for representational purpose only

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given all district magistrate about a week to ensure stray cattle across the state are shifted to cow shelters, officials said. The directions were given at a video conference Wednesday night with all DMs, amid reports that stray cattle were destroying crops. In parts of the state, farmers have reportedly herded stray cattle into places like government schools to save their crops.

Adityanath directed strict action against owners of stray cattle and those locking up the animals in government buildings, an official said.

He has asked that stray animals, including cattle, should be sent to shelters by January 10. The directive follows a recent state government decision to levy a 0.5 per cent cow welfare cess on some public sector undertakings to help construct and maintain more cow shelters.

ALSO READ | After cow sheds, UP cabinet nod to imposition of 'Gau Kalyan' cess

“Stray cattle sometimes become a reason for road accidents in urban areas. They also destroy crops in rural areas and can create law and order issues. All DMs should, therefore, take necessary action so that such issues do not happen,” Adityanath said during the video conference.

Wednesday night’s meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey and other top officials.

The chief minister told the DMs to ensure that farmers and others do not face any problems due to stray cattle.The district magistrates should impose fines on those who come to the shelters to claim their cows after abandoning them. He said the authorities should ensure proper fencing at cow shelters and see that arrangements for feeding and veterinary care are in place.

He said help from traders, businessmen and people’s representatives should be sought in running `kanji houses’, the shelters were cows are currently kept. Adityanath has held a series of meetings after angry farmers locked stray cows in government buildings in some other parts of the state.

READ | UP Cabinet decides to set up cow sheds for stray cattle

Recently, people in at least two villages in Aligarh and Firozabad districts rounded up stray cattle and herded them into government schools, refusing to let classes run until the administration did something about the animals.

The Adityanath government has cracked down on illegal slaughterhouses in the state and tasked the police to prevent cow slaughter. The CM said the funds allotted for cow welfare – Rs 60 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 95 crore in 2018-19 – should be used effectively.

The state government had on Tuesday decided to introduce an additional levy of 0.5 per cent as cow welfare cess on eight profit-making public sector infrastructure companies to fund the construction and maintenance of cow shelters.

The cess will also apply on travel on some expressways where motorists already pay a toll.

The new cow shelters will be opened in all villages, panchayats, municipalities, nagar panchayats and municipal corporations, officials said.

The shelters will have a capacity to hold at least 1,000 animals, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath UP government cow shelters UP cow shelters stray cattle cow politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp