Home Nation

Government trying to redraft process of granting recognition to trade unions: CITU

The CITU alleged that the proposed amendments reveal the government's dubious intent in total departure from existing mutually-agreed practices being followed for the last couple of decades.

Published: 04th January 2019 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

BJP

BJP flag used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Left-backed labour union CITU on Thursday came down heavily on the Centre's move to amend the Trade Unions Act and accused the BJP government of redrafting the procedure of granting recognition to central trade unions.

The Trade Unions (Amendment) Act, 2018 is "thoroughly designed with dubious articulation to impose conditions of slavery on the working people and totally abrogate trade union rights", the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) said in a statement.

The CITU alleged that the proposed amendments reveal the government's dubious intent in total departure from existing mutually-agreed practices being followed for the last couple of decades.

It pledged to raise the issues during its countrywide two day general strike on January 8 and 9.

The Narendra Modi Cabinet had on Wednesday approved amendment to the Trade Unions Act, 1926, to make provisions regarding recognition of trade unions.

The present Act provides for only registration of trade unions and there is no provision for recognition of unions.

The CITU said the BJP government had been showing keenness in rewriting the procedure of recognising central trade unions.

"They remain absolutely negative in making the employer mandatorily recognizing the trade unions at the enterprise level.

" As a result, it said, in many workplaces across the country, particularly in the private sector, workers were being victimised only for forming their trade unions -- as had happened in the Maruti Suzuki case in Manesar, Haryana, and recently in Yamaha case in Tamil Nadu last year.

The existing law empowers the employer not to deal, if they like, with the trade union at the workplace level even if there is a single union, it said.

The proposed amendment bill totally ignored the long-standing demands of the trade union movement, thereby allowing corporate masters to play with the basic rights of workers, the CITU alleged.

It added that numerous struggles were going on only on the demand of recognition of trade unions in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Rajasthan and other states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CITU The Trade Unions Trade Unions Act BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp