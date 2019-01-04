Home Nation

Lioness in Gujarat 'adopts' leopard cub separated from its mother

Along with two of its own cubs, the lioness, spotted in the forests of Gir-West division, is feeding the leopard cub and is also keeping a vigilant eye on lions around who might kill the cub.

Published: 04th January 2019 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

A lion and lioness resting in shade in Shivamogga's Tyavarekoppa Lion and Tiger Safari. (Shimoga Nandan | EPS)

Image of lions used for representational purpose only. (Shimoga Nandan | EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: In what Gujarat forest officials are claiming is a "rare phenomenon", a lioness in the state's Gir Forest has "adopted" a one-and-half-month-old leopard cub separated from its mother.

Along with two of its own cubs, the lioness, spotted in the forests of Gir-West division, is feeding the leopard cub and is also keeping a vigilant eye on lions around who might kill the cub, said Deputy Conservator of Forest, Gir-West division Dheeraj Mittal.

This unusual bonding between a lioness and a leopard cub was first spotted by forest staff around six days ago, he said.

Mittal has shared pictures and videos of this unique bond with people through social media platforms.

"It is indeed a rare phenomenon, as lions tend to kill leopards. In this case, it is quite opposite to what we know about big cats. The lioness is taking extra care of a leopard cub. The lioness is even protecting it from lions present in the area," said Mittal.

In the photographs shared by Mittal, the leopard cub can be seen at ease and at home with the lioness as well its cubs.

Some of the pictures show the lioness feeding the cub.

"We are also surprised to see how a leopard cub understands the signs and sounds of a mother lioness. While roaming around, the lioness is taking extra care as she understands that the leopard cub is not able to match her pace or that of her cubs," said Mittal.

On the whereabouts of the leopard cub's mother, Mittal said, "It is possible that the mother leopard might have abandoned the cub, or she may have lost the cub accidentally. It is also possible that she is around but afraid of going near the lioness," said Mittal.

Chief Conservator of Forest, D T Vasavada, said forest staff are keeping a close watch on this bond.

"We are having no plans to retrieve the cub. We will not interfere with nature. But we are keeping a close watch on the lioness," said Vasavada, who heads the Junagadh Wildlife Circle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
lioness Gujarat lioness leopard cub

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp