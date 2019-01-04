Guwahati  diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

New Commissioner of Police takes over

Guwahati got a new Commissioner of Police (CP) on December 31. Deepak Kumar replaced Pradip Chandra Saloi who retired on superannuation on December 31. Kumar is the fifth officer to don the mantle since the formation of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate on January 1, 2015. An IPS officer of 1994 batch, Kumar has earlier served as Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) and Inspector General of the Sashastra Seema Bal. After taking charge, he told the media that his first priority would be to ensure the safety of lives and property. He said he would also try to ensure women are safe.

Export from NE gets a boost

Export from the Northeast got a boost with the launch of a dedicated air freight service from Guwahati. On Monday, two flights of SpiceJet subsidiary SpiceFresh, each carrying 1,000 kg of mandarin fruits, took off for Hong Kong and Dubai from the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. Addressing the flagging-off ceremony, Assam’s industries and commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said, “Assam, as well as the Northeast, is considered as an organic hub. With a view to creating a sustainable market for the producers of the region, the industries and commerce department has initiated efforts to encourage and provide logistic and infrastructural support for export of agriculture and horticulture produces of the state”.

‘Unfinished Memoirs’ in Assamese

The Assamese version of the autobiography of “Bangabandhu” Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, titled Unfinished Memoirs, was released at the 32nd Guwahati Book Fair recently by Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy, Bangladesh’s deputy high commissioner to India Rokebul Hoque and president of Assam Sahitya Sabha Dr Paramananda Rajbangshi. In his speech, Roy spoke elaborately Rahman’s fight during the Liberation War of Bangladesh. Hoque said the book would be treated as a hallmark in bridging the gap between the people of Bangladesh and the people of Assam. He said the book would also give an insight about Rahman’s struggle.

Guwahati charms Vivian Richards

West Indies cricket legend Sir Vivian Richards, was in awe of the beauty of Guwahati, particularly its weather when he was in the city for a week at the end of December. The former cricketer was in the city for promoting an American University, of which, he is the brand ambassador. Not only the weather, he also liked the Assam tea and took several packs back home. Taking questions on cricket, Richards told reporters that Sunil Gavaskar was the best batsman and Denis Lillie the best bowler of his time. According to him, Sachin Tendulkar was the next best batsman.