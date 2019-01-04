Himachal may see heavy snowfall in next two days

By IANS

SHIMLA: Moderate to heavy snowfall may occur across Himachal Pradesh for the next two days, the Met office said on Friday. Residents and tourists have been advised not to venture out to the high hills.

Hills of Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts are likely to experience heavy snowfall over the next 48 hours, an official of the meteorological office here told IANS.

He said western disturbances -- storm systems originating from Caspian Sea and moving across the Afghanistan-Pakistan region -- are likely to remain active in the region till January 9.

Under the influence of western disturbance, rainfall and snowfall will occur at most places in the state from January 4 evening till January 6, he said.

Thereafter, under the influence of another western disturbance from January 8, isolated to scattered precipitation would occur in the state till January 9.

Most of the prominent tourist towns like Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Kalpa, Dalhousie and Manali are likely to have light to moderate spells of snowfall, he added.

Shimla recorded the minimum temperature at 2.5 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 6 degrees in Kalpa, minus 3.2 degrees in Manali, 1.1 degrees in Dalhousie and 4.6 degrees in Dharamsala.

The state disaster management authority said it is fully geared up to deal with heavy snowfall.

Residents and tourists have been advised not to venture out on the high hills as chances of snapping of road links are high.

The supply of essential commodities and transportation of people may get hampered in remote areas of the state, a government official told IANS.