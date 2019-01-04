Maharashtra murder convict who jumped parole in 2013 held in Gujarat

Home Nation

He said investigations had revealed that Yadav was accused of another murder earlier in which he was acquitted.

THANE: A murder convict who had jumped parole over five years ago while serving a life sentence was Thursday traced to neighbouring Gujarat and apprehended by Thane police's Crime Branch, a senior official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Deepak Deoraj said Vishwanath Jagannath Yadav alias Mota Kaka (40) was arrested for the October 2, 2008 murder of a person identified as Baban Ranganath Shinde.

Following his conviction on April 26, 2012, Yadav, a resident of Kalwa here, was lodged in Kolhapur Central Jail, he said.

"Yadav came out on parole and then did not present himself before jail authorities on April 9, 2013 at the end of his parole period. He was untraceable since then," Deoraj told reporters here.

On November 26, 2013 a case was registered in Rabale police station in Navi Mumbai in connection with his jumping parole.

"Acting on a tip-off, a Crime Branch team led by inspector Nitin Thackeray nabbed him from Alang village in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Thursday. He was working with a shipping firm there," the DCP said.

He said investigations had revealed that Yadav was accused of another murder earlier in which he was acquitted.

He will be sent back to Kolhapur Central Jail soon, the official said.

