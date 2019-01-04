Maoist killed in encounter with security forces

By PTI

CHATRA: One Maoist activist was killed in an encounter with security forces inside a jungle in the Naxal-affected Chatra district on Friday, a senior police officer said.

Security forces comprising district armed police and the CRPF were on anti-Maoist operation near Gouri under Bashistnagar police station area, when the ultras started firing.

The securitymen retaliated and in the ensuing encounter, one of the Maoist activist was killed, DIG (North Chotanagpur), Pankaj Kamboj told PTI.

His body was recovered and arms and ammunition seized from the spot, he said.

"We are waiting for details as the police officials engaged in the encounter were yet to return," Kamboj added.