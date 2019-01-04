Ministry should collate data of beneficiaries under tribal plan: Panel

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A committee, carrying out an assessment of the working of the tribal sub-plan (TSP) funds, has rapped the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) for lack of data on the beneficiaries. Funds under the tribal sub-plan are dedicated for tribal development in a range of areas. Data on beneficiaries of schemes related to education, health, skill development and employment implemented by different ministries under the TSP is unavailable.

The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday said the Ministry of Tribal Affairs should develop a mechanism to collect data of the work done under TSP. When the committee asked the ministry on the progress in various fields in tribal areas achieved through the TSP, it responded the ministries concerned, and state governments maintain the status.

The committee also found that states have not allocated funds as per the proportion of their tribal population. The report shows while Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Sikkim, Manipur and J&K failed to allocate funds under the TSP in proportion to their tribal population in 2015-16, MP was unable to do so in 2016-17 as well.