Home Nation

Misa Bharti will contest from Patliputra: Tej Pratap Yadav

Virendra had claimed that Bharti is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha and has three more years before her tenure ends, and hence, won't be contesting the Lok Sabha polls this year.

Published: 04th January 2019 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Misa Bharti. (File |PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday announced that his sister Misa Bharti will contest from Patliputra's Lok Sabha seat. However, he said the final decision in this regard will be taken by party chief Lalu Prasad.

Misa had contested from the constituency in 2014 but had lost. She is now slated to contest in the 2019 elections from the seat, although Bhai Virendra, an MLA from Maner constituency, voiced his desire to contest from the same seat recently.

Virendra had claimed that Bharti is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha and has three more years before her tenure ends, and hence, won't be contesting the Lok Sabha polls this year.

However, Bharti's brother reiterated that she would contest from Patliputra and wishes to drive women empowerment in the region. Tej Pratap also said he would personally campaign for his sister.

In October, a rift reportedly ensued between him and his brother Tejashwi Yadav. However, Bharti while addressing party workers in Bihar's Maner had asked them to ignore little things while saying "even our five fingers are not the same."

While Bharti's appeal to the party cadre was seen as a confirmation of the rift, she claimed that the statement was made in order to make workers understand that they should remain united despite differences, and had nothing to do with anybody in the family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tej Pratap Yadav Rashtriya Janata Dal Misa Bharti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp