Mixed reaction to deferment of hearing in Ayodhya title suit

Namita Bajpai

Miffed over the deferment of the hearing in Ayodhya title suit by the Supreme Court yet again till January 10, Shiv Sena made it clear that it would launch a movement for grand Ram Temple schedule of which would be announced by party chief Uddhav Thakrey during his visit to Varanasi in February.

Dharam Sansad to be orgainsed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other right-wing organisations, will be held during Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj from January 31 to February 2, 2019. It is expected to be attended not only by thousands of saints, seers, dharamgurus and Mahants, but also BJP chief Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The dharma sansad is expected to deliberate on strategy to pave the way for temple construction in Ayodhya and even declare a date for the same irrespective of the case pending in Supreme Court and PM Narendra Modi’s stand of waiting for court’s verdict.

“Deferment of hearing in the case on pretext of constituting a special bench hardly has nay takers. There was enough time for the Supreme Court to set up the bench since October 2, 2018 when the then CJI Deepak Mishra retired,” said VHP’s working president Alok Kumar expressing his disagreement with the apex court’s instance.

Kumar added that the issue was being delayed purposely and that the dharma sansad would now give the date for temple construction. While the seers like Pramahansdas of Chhavni Akhara also backed the idea of taking the issue to dharam sansad along with a number of saints and seers in Ayodhya, there was a section of litigants who expressed confidence in the apex court.

“There is no solution to the vexed issue in sight. All the options have been exhorted and there was no scope for any out of court settlement through consensus. So we should wait for court’s verdict,” said Iqbal Ansari, son of late Hashim Ansari, the first litigant of title suit. Ansari added that since all the parties were ready to accept court’s verdict, whatsoever, there was no need to proceed with construction even when the PM was also in favour of awaiting court’s order.

The seers of Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Janbhomi makeshift temple’s head priest Satyendra Das also backed the idea of waiting for court’s verdict but they requested the apex court to expedite the issue as it was associated with the faith of majority community. Even a group of Banaras Hindu University students sent a tarpaulin (tent) and letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking all MPs and MLAs to live in the tent like Lord Ram in Ayodhya. A group of 11 students, led by Itendra Chaubey, sent a tarpaulin along with a letter to the PM by post.

Referring to PM’s stand of awaiting court’s order before proceeding with what was imperative for the government, Chaubey claimed that the PM had hurt sentiments of the devotees of Lord Ram. “Lord Ram is the ideal for millions of Hindus. If Lord Ram is living in a tent, how can his devotees live in government bungalows decorated with all facilities. They should also live in tents,” Chaubey claimed adding that the tarpaulin was sent to PM Modi with a letter.