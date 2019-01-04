Home Nation

Modi government provided Rs 300 crore towards Statue of Unity in Gujarat

P Radhakrishnan said the Ministry of Finance did not direct any public sector undertaking/Central Public Sector Enterprises to provide funds towards the construction of the statue.

Published: 04th January 2019 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Statue of unity. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Government has provided Rs 300 crore for the construction of world's tallest statue, the 'Statue of Unity' at Kevadiya in Narmada District of Gujarat, the Parliament was informed Friday.

This information was given by Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan in reply to a question asked by senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

"A total amount of Rs 300 crore has been released by the Central Government for construction of the Statue of Unity," the Minister said in the written reply.

He further said, the Ministry of Finance did not direct any public sector undertaking (PSU)/Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) to provide funds towards the construction of the statue.

READ | Gujarat: Over 1.28 lakh tourists visit Statue of Unity in 11 days

Besides, Radhakrishnan said there were no details available with the ministry of any foreign funding for construction of the statue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the statue to the nation on October 31 last year.

Total cost of the statue is estimated at around Rs 3,000 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp