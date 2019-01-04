Home Nation

More than one Maharashtrians would become Prime Minister by 2050: Devendra Fadnavis 

If anyone has really ruled entire India, in real sense, it is the Maharashtrians - he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: More than one Maharashtrians would occupy the prime minister's post by 2050, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here Friday.

He was speaking during a public interview at the inaugural session of the 16th Jagatik Marathi Sammelan (global Marathi convention) here.

The chief minister was asked whether India will see a Maharashtrian prime minister by 2050.

No Maharashtrian leader has become prime minister of the country yet.

"Why not, of course we will see... If anyone has really ruled India, the entire India, in real sense, it is the Maharashtrians, and we have the capability to reach Attock," he said.

Attock, now in Pakistan, was briefly conquered by Maratha armies in the 18th century.

"Hence I fully believe that by 2050 we will see not one but more than one Maharashtrians in the highest post in the country," he said.

 

Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Chief Minister Maharashtrian prime minister

