MP puts MISA detenus’ purse on hold, BJP miffed

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has put on hold the distribution of monthly pension to Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) detenus, citing the Accountant General’s (AG) report about expenditure on the pension scheme exceeding its budgetary allocation.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has issued an order to all divisional commissioners and district collector on December 29, 2018, directing them to put on hold distribution of monthly pension to some 4000 MISA detenus (those arrested during the emergency period 1975 to 1977).

The order signed by DK Jain, deputy secretary in the GAD, mentions that AG’s reports in the previous years have revealed that expenditure on MISA pension scheme exceeded budgetary allocations-a fact tough to explain before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

There is a need to make the present process of pension distribution under the scheme more accurate and transparent, for which physical verification of all beneficiaries is important. A separate order will soon be issued for their physical verification, the order mentioned. The opposition BJP has reacted sharply to this development.

State party spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal tweeted on Wednesday, “people often asked us what did BJP government do to further the party’s ideology? Let me tell those people that the Congress government, which is not even a month old, has put on hold the pension scheme started by our government for MISA detenus. In the coming days, we expect the Congress government to present more such examples.”

Big names on list
The scheme was started in 2008 by the BJP under which MISA detenus get Rs 25,000 as monthly pension. Beneficiaries include former Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Babulal Gaur, among others.

