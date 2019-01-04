PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti meets slain militant’s kin

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After being out of power, PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has returned to soft separatist politics to regain her “lost” constituency in south Kashmir, which has emerged as a stronghold of militants after 2016 unrest.

On Thursday, Mehbooba visited the family of a slain militant at Safanagri village in Shopian. She said police and security forces should not harass families of militants. “When I was CM, I had told the police and security forces that while fighting militants, they should not harass their families,” she explained.

This was her second visit to militant families.

On Sunday, she had visited the family of a militant at Patipora village of Pulwama and met his sister, who claimed that she was being harassed by the police.