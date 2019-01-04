Home Nation

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti meets slain militant’s kin

On Sunday, she had visited the family of a militant at Patipora village of Pulwama and met his sister, who claimed that she was being harassed by the police.

Published: 04th January 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

Mehbooba Mufti, Kashmir, PDP

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After being out of power, PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has returned to soft separatist politics to regain her “lost” constituency in south Kashmir, which has emerged as a stronghold of militants after 2016 unrest. 

On Thursday, Mehbooba visited the family of a slain militant at Safanagri village in Shopian. She said police and security forces should not harass families of militants. “When I was CM, I had told the police and security forces that while fighting militants, they should not harass their families,” she explained.
This was her second visit to militant families.

ALSO READ: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti engage in Twitter war

On Sunday, she had visited the family of a militant at Patipora village of Pulwama and met his sister, who claimed that she was being harassed by the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti PDP chief Militancy Jammu Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp