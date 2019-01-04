Hyderabad-based doctor Swetha Shetty launches National Women’s Party

Home Nation

The first-ever national level Indian political party dedicated to women has been unveiled ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The first-ever national level Indian political party dedicated to women has been unveiled ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Heading the National Women’s Party (NWP) is 36-year-old Hyderabad-based doctor and veteran social activist-feminist Swetha Shetty. She said her party’s goal is to represent women, particularly the underprivileged, who “have suffered at the hands of the system”.

Swetha Shetty

Dr Swetha said, “The motive behind formation of National Women Party is to get 50 per cent reservation for women candidates in Lok Sabha elections.” 

Karnataka president of NWP Rupa Rani said, “Using this platform we intend to create equal importance for females in a patriarchal society.” Over 1.4 lakh members of TMS have joined hands with NWP.

Swetha Shetty

