NIA gets 10-day custody of man arrested for supplying weapons to ISIS-inspired group

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI: An alleged arms supplier and terror suspect Naeem, 21, was arrested by

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on late Thursday night. The NIA claimed that Naeem was wanted in connection with the ongoing probe into the new ISIS-inspired module ‘Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam’ as he was charged with supplying arms to terror suspects.

According to sources, Naeem, a native of Radhna village, had been involved in supplying weapons to the terror suspects who had been allegedly planning to strike some vital installations, VVIPs and offices of socio-political organisations in Delhi and NCR. The NIA took Naeem along to Delhi for interrogation.

Naeem had been absconding since NIA crackdown on December 26. He had even released a video claiming innocence. He had also claimed that he had full faith in the government and had admitted that Shaqib, a terror suspects in NIA’s custody, was an acquaintance but he had no kink with terror module.

The NIA and UP ATS, on December 26,had rounded up 10 terror suspects associated with ‘Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam’ by conducting simultaneous raids at 17 location -- six in east Delhi’s Jafarabad area,

six in Amroha, two each in Lucknow and Hapur and one in Meerut.

The agency also seized a country-made rocket launcher, 12 pistols, 112 alarm clocks, 100 mobile phones, 135 SIM cards, several laptops and various electronic gadgets, besides 150 rounds of ammunition.

However, after December 26 operation, NIA followed it up with further raids in Amroha since Tuesday in search of more suspects and to join the remaining dots of the terror network in western UP. The probe agencies could also reveal the modus operandi of manufacturing of rocket launchers in Amroha and how the arms were allegedly supplied to terror operatives in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per sources, the probe agencies are also focusing on the money trial and identifying those who used to fund the activities of the terror suspects in Western UP.

The agency had registered a case on December 26 under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.