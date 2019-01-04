Home Nation

Nobody gives ultimatum to Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

The Sena has been critical of BJP, and its leaders have spoken of contesting the Lok Sabha elections alone.

Published: 04th January 2019 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A day after BJP chief Amit Shah reportedly asked party MPs to be ready to go solo in Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said nobody gives an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

A BJP MP, who was part of a meeting held in Delhi Thursday, had said Shah informed them that efforts to forge an alliance with the Sena were on, but if they did not succeed, the MPs should be prepared to fight the polls alone in the state.

"What happened in an internal meeting of the BJP, behind closed doors, is their business.

However, the Shiv Sena doesn't heed anybody's ultimatum," Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, said.

BJP is in alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and at the Centre.

The Sena has been critical of BJP, and its leaders have spoken of contesting the Lok Sabha elections alone.

TAGS
Amit Shah Lok Sabha Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut

Comments

