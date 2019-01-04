Home Nation

Now, superfast train to stop at Amethi thanks to Smriti Irani's plea

In a letter to Irani, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said the Pratapgarh-Bhopal Express would stop at Jais station -- 31 km from Amethi town.

Published: 04th January 2019 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With the 2019 Lok Sabha election round the corner, the railways has given nod for the stoppage of a superfast train in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, following a request from Union minister Smriti Irani.

Irani had contested the 2014 general election from the high-profile Amethi constituency, but had lost to Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

In a letter to Irani, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said the Pratapgarh-Bhopal Express would stop at Jais station -- 31 km from Amethi town.

READ: Smriti Irani slams Congress for Ram temple delay; says BJP has forced Rahul to visit Amethi more

"I am happy to inform you that in deference to your request, it has been decided to provide stoppage of train no.12183/12184 Pratapgarh-Bhopal Express at Jais station. Hope this will go a long way in providing better connectivity to the travelling passengers," Goyal wrote in the letter, which was tweeted by Irani.

"My heartfelt thanks to Piyush Goyalji for granting approval for the stoppage of Pratapgarh-Bhopal Express at Amethi's Jais station. I congratulate Amethivasis for this new year gift," she tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Smriti Irani Amethi superfast train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp